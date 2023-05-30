Keyamo Storms Tribunal To Defend Tinubu’s Presidential Election Victory

Nigeria’s former Minister of State for Employment, Festus Keyamo, has arrived at the premises of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal to defend President Bola Tinubu‘s victory at the February 25th presidential election.

Naija News reports that Keyamo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), joined other legal team members of the newly sworn-in president as the hearing of cases instituted by the opposition parties resumed today.

It was the first time the former spokesperson for Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council would appear in court with respect to the tribunal hearings.

Recall that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, and others had approached the tribunal to upturn Tinubu’s victory on the grounds of substantial non-compliance with the provisions of the Constitution, the Electoral Act and the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the conduct of the poll.

Atiku, a former vice president, who hinged his petition on five grounds, is asking the court to order the electoral body to conduct a fresh election following alleged irregularities at polling units during the presidential poll.

Obi, on the other hand, is alleging various irregularities in the conduct of the election, insisting that Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, were not qualified to contest.