Kano: Governor Yusuf Appoints New Government Officials

Kano State Governor, Kabir Abba Yusuf, has announced the appointment of former Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Abdullahi Baffa Bichi and former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Wada Shehu Sagagi to the positions of Secretary to the State Government and Chief of Staff, respectively.

This was made known to journalists through a statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa, on Monday night.

Bichi had previously served as the party’s representative during the 2023 gubernatorial election collation and was later appointed to lead the Gubernatorial Transition Committee of the party.

Other appointments announced include Dr Farouq Kurawa as Principal Private Secretary, Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Rogo as Chief Protocol, and Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa retaining his position as Chief Press Secretary.

“These appointments take effect from today, Monday 29th May 2023. The appointees were selected based on their track records, commitment, and loyalty,” the statement read.

In a related development, Governor Yusuf has approved new appointments to the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board, including Alhaji Yusuf Lawan as Chairman and Alhaji Laminu Rabi’u as Executive Secretary. Members appointed to the board include Shiek Abbas Abubakar Daneji, Shiek Shehi Shehi Maihula, Amb. Munir Lawan, Shiek Isma’il Mangu, Hajia Aishatu Munir Matawalle, and Dr Sani Ashir.

The appointees are expected to assume their roles immediately to ensure the successful planning and execution of the 2023 Hajj pilgrimage.