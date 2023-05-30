JUST IN: Twitter Removes Tinubu’s Verification Tag

The verification badge of Nigeria’s president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the micro blogging platform, Twitter has been removed on Tuesday, 30th May, 2023.

Naija News reports that this is coming hours after the verification badge of the immediate past Vice-President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, was removed on Monday.

Following the inauguration of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as president and vice president respectively, which brought about an update on their social media profiles, checks by this platform showed that Tinubu’s verification tag has been yanked off, however, the account of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari remained verified.

See photo below;

Tinubu Makes Clarification On Fuel Subsidy Removal

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has said the announcement of the removal of the fuel subsidy is not a new development nor an action of his administration.

Naija News reports that Tinubu stated this following the long queues at petrol stations nationwide just hours after the news President announced the end of fuel subsidy.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Media Centre said Tinubu was merely communicating the status quo, stating the end to the removal of fuel subsidy will not take immediate effect.

The statement said the development is not a new one, considering that the previous administration’s budget for fuel subsidy was planned and approved to last for only the first half of the year.

It, however, said the panic-buying that has ensued as a result of the announcement is needless.