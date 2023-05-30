Tinubu Makes More Appointments

President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made more appointment hours after assuming office as Nigeria’s number one citizen.

Earlier, the newly sworn-in president approved the appointment of Victor Adekunle Adeleke as his State Chief of Protocol.

He also appointed former Lagos State Commissioner of Information, Dele Alake, as Presidential Spokesman and Olusegun Dada as Special Adviser, Digital Media.

Tinubu on Tuesday appointed Nosa Asemota as his official photographer and Adelani Opeyemi as the official photographer of Vice President Kashim Shettima, Naija News understands.

Their appointment was confirmed in a social media post by the official photographer of the immediate vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, Tolani Alli.

“Congratulations to @nosasemota, The Official Photographer to @officialABAT 001 and @opeadelani the Official Photographer to @KashimSM 002.

“I wish you both the very best, God’s guidance, protection, and favour in this new role!! Go kill it. God bless you both,” Tolani wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives has commended the move by President Bola Tinubu to remove subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, popularly known as petrol.

Naija News recalls that Tinubu, during his inauguration as President on Monday, declared the removal of fuel subsidy, a development which has aroused lots of reactions, both positive and negative.

However, during plenary on Tuesday, the House unanimously adopted a motion of urgent public importance moved by a member of the House, Jimoh Olajide (APC/Lagos).

According to Olajide, Tinubu “is a concerned senior citizen whose agenda is to favour the downtrodden for the purpose of humanity.

“The House is convinced that further legislative actions in supporting Mr President in delivering dividends of democracy will go a long way in enhancing development because he asked for it, he campaigned for it. And he is ready for the task ahead.

“The House is convinced that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Tutor-General of Nigerian Politics, is concerned about the masses and has the meaningful objective to utilise Nigeria funds appropriately, with budgetary reforms agenda on education, health, infrastructure, agriculture, food, security and, above all, security of lives and property as embedded in the Constitution.”

The lawmaker, therefore, prayed to the House to “Salute his courage and boldness to serve our country Nigeria with honesty and integrity” and to “congratulate him for his readiness for national task ahead and service to humanity.”