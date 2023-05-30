Tension In Ibadan As Auxiliary Evades Police Arrest, Weapons Recovered

There was mild tension in Ibadan, Oyo State capital on Tuesday morning after security operatives recovered weapons from the apartment of the sacked Chairman Park Management System, Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxiliary.

Naija News understands that officers of the Nigeria Police Force raided Diamond Hotel in Alakia, Ibadan, which reportedly belonged to Auxiliary and recovered some deadly weapons and charms.

It was gathered that Auxiliary escaped from the apartment to evade arrest by the police operatives who came well prepared.

Recall that Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Monday through his Chief of Staff, Segun Ogunwuyi, dissolved the Management of the Motor Park System (PMS) in the state, a development that instigated hatred with members of the union who rained curses on one of the governor’s aides, Otunba Seye Famojuro in a video that went viral on the social media on Monday.

Famojuro, a well-known friend of the governor was in charge of the Motor Park System in the state.

Other things recovered from the Auxiliary’s place were 474 bullets, cutlass and a huge amount of cash.

See photos below:

A police officer was heard saying in a viral video on Tuesday morning that Auxiliary fled and dropped his phone when he noticed that police had stormed his Hotel.

A police source quoted by SaharaReporters disclosed that the raid followed information from credible sources that Auxiliary had concluded plans to cause unrest in Ibadan, the state capital on Wednesday, following the dissolution of his committee.