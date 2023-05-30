Abba Gida-Gida Sacks Kano State Pilgrims Board Chair, Executive Sec

Newly sworn-in Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, better known as Abba Gida-Gida, has dismissed the chairman of the State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Sheikh Abdullahi Saleh Pakistan.

The governor also sacked the executive secretary of the board, Muhammad Abba Danbatta.

The dismissal of the officials was confirmed in a statement signed by the governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, made available to newsmen on Tuesday morning, Naija News reports.

Consequently, Abba Gida-Gida approved the appointment of Alhaji Laminu Rabiu as the new Executive Secretary of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board while Alhaji Yusuf Lawan replaced Sheikh Pakistan as the new chairman.

Another prominent member of the Board affected by the sack is the daughter of the late Islamic cleric, Sheikh Jafar Mahmud Adam, Malama Nana Aisha.

The new members of the Board are Sheikh Abbas Abubakar Daneji, Sheikh Shehi Shehi Maihula, Amb. Munir Lawan, Sheikh Isma’il Mangu, Hajia Aishatu Munir Matawalle, and Dr. Sani Ashir.

The appointees are expected to take over the affairs of the Board immediately to ensure a successful 2023 Hajj exercise, Naija News understands.