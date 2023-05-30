Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Priscilla Opens Up On Romantic Affair With Enioluwa

Social media influencer, Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has cleared the air regarding rumours of dating content creator, Enioluwa.

Naija News reports that gist has been making rounds online that the duo are dating but using friendship methods to cover up.

The alleged romance between the two celebrities intensified following some of their lovey-dovey moments shared during a recent vacation and the 2023 African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) last week.

Taking to her Snapchat, Pricilla shared a social media conversation with Eniola expressing appreciation to her for their friendship.

She noted that those speculating about a romantic affair between them do not have genuine male friends, adding that everything isn’t about sex.

She wrote: “See a lot of posts saying we aren’t friends bla, bla, bla and we are dating ish but using friendship methods to cover up, how??? A lot of y’all don’t have genuine male friends and it shows. Everything isn’t about sex grow up! @lipglossboy it is a forever thing over here”

Davido’s Aide Denies [email protected] Allegations Against Enioluwa

Meanwhile, Isreal DMW, the logistics manager to Nigerian award-winning singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has debunked the viral gay allegation against Instagram influencer and content creator, Enioluwa.

Naija News reports that a series of social media posts emerged online with claims that Isreal went on a homophobic rant against Enioluwa on his Whatsapp stories.

Davido’s aide was said to have accused the popular Instagram influencer of being gay and had stated that 30BG is not in support of gays.

Israel DMW was also alleged to have said Enioluwa is into rubbish, and his supporters would claim it is content.

However, in a post via his Instagram page, Isreal said the WhatsApp stories were never from him, adding the posts are from fake accounts and impersonators.