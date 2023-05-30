‘I Met An Empty Treasury’ – Matawalle’s Successor, Dare Cries Out

The new Governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Dare, has cried out that his predecessor, Bello Matawalle left him an empty state treasury.

He revealed that he met an empty treasury and would like the people of the state to be aware of the state of affairs.

Naija News gathered that Dare, who raised the alarm immediately after he was sworn in as governor on Monday said he did not meet anything in the treasury when he took over the affairs from Matawalle.

He submitted that “I want to inform the people of the state that, I met an empty treasury.

“I also inherited huge debts and liabilities amounting to billions of naira.

“I am, therefore, appealing to the people of the state to be more patient and give me your full support and cooperation in this trying period.

“I promised to bring rapid development in the state during my campaign, particularly in terms of security, education, job opportunities, health and agriculture.

“I have come to rescue Zamfara State by the grace of God and I will do my best to move the state to a greater height.”

It was learnt that Matawall, who had reportedly been away from the state since he lost his re-election bid, and his deputy, Hassan Nasiha, were absent during the swearing-in ceremony.