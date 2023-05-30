Full List: All 28 Governors Sworn-in Across Nigeria

Local and international attention was focused on the swearing-in of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President of Nigeria.

Kashim Shettima’s swearing-in at the Eagles Square, Abuja, also drew attention.

But across 28 states in the federation, 28 individuals took their oath of office as governors of their respective states.

Among those 28 individuals, ten old governors were reelected for terms.

The new governors

Nasir Idris (Kebbi ), Kefas Agbu (Taraba), Bassey Otu (Cross River), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Mohammed Bago (Niger), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Ahmed Aliyu (Sokoto), and Umar Namadi (Jigawa).

Others are Dikko Radda (Katsina), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Siminialayi Fubara (Rivers), Alex Otti (Abia), Caleb Mutfwang (Plateau), Abba Kabir (Kano), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta) and Dauda Lawal (Zamfara).

Ten returning governors

Governors who won a second term in office are Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Inuwa Yahaya (Gombe), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri (Adamawa), Mai Mala Buni (Yobe), Babagana Zulum (Borno), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa) and Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara).

Naija News reports that 16 governors were elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ten governors, while Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) have one each.