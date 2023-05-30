First Day In Office: See Inside Of VP Shettima’s Office – [Photos]

Former Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima assumed duty on Tuesday as the Vice President of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Shettima and President Bola Tinubu took an oath of service on Monday at the Eagles Square in Abuja.

The number one and two citizens of Nigeria began work today as they take on the affair of the country for the next four years.

“We have embarked on a new era of leadership, and this realm of responsibility is to fulfill the pledges we have made to the people.

We are here, as we promised when we came to seek your votes, to renew the hope of the nation and set in motion the winds of a great time,” Shettima wrote on Twitter while sharing photos of his first day in office.

Also confirming his appointment as Shettima’s official photographer, Adelani Opeyemi, wrote: “A New Chapter Unfolds – H.E. VP @officialSKSM’s first day in office. Kindly join me on this visual journey as I’ll strive to encapsulate the tapestry of dedication and the promise of renewed hope that it promises.”

See more photos below: