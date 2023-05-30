EFCC Speaks On Blockage Of Lagos Office By DSS Operatives

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has described the barricade of its Lagos office by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) as condemnable.

In a statement on Tuesday, the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said the siege laid by the DSS at its office has left suspects in detention without care with grave implications.

Uwujaren stated that the lockout has affected the Commission’s operations at its largest hub with over 500 personnel, hundreds of critical exhibits, and many suspects in detention.

He said: “The operatives of the Lagos Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, arrived at their office on No. 15 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, this morning, May 30, 2023, to be denied entry by agents of the Department of State Services, DSS, who had barricaded the entrance with armoured personnel carriers.

“This development is strange to the Commission given that we have cohabited with the DSS in that facility for 20 years without incident. By denying operatives access to their offices, the Commission’s operations at its largest hub with over 500 personnel, hundreds of exhibits, and many suspects in detention have been disrupted.”

The EFCC spokesman said cases scheduled for hearing in court in Lagos on Tuesday have been aborted, while many suspects that the anti-graft agency invited for questioning cannot be attended to.

He added: “Cases scheduled for court hearing today have been aborted, while many suspects who had been invited for questioning are left unattended. Even more alarming is that suspects in detention are left without care with grave implications for their rights as inmates.

“All of these have wider implications for the nation’s fight against economic and financial crimes.

“The siege is inconsistent with the synergy expected of agencies working for the same government and nation, especially when there are ongoing discussions on the matter.”