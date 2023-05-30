DSS Speaks On Blocking Lagos EFCC Office

The Department of State Services (DSS) has rejected claims that its staff barred agents of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) from accessing its Lagos office.

The spokesperson for the DSS, Peter Afunanya affirmed that the agency was merely conducting an operation in “its own facility”.

Afunanya further stated, “It is not correct that the DSS barricaded EFCC from entering its office. No. It is not true. The Service is only occupying its own facility where it is carrying out its official and statutory responsibility.”

Additionally, he dismissed any notion of contention over the property at No 15A Awolowo Road, a subject that had been reportedly suggested by the media.

Afunaya stated, “Did the EFCC tell you it is contesting the ownership of the building? I will be surprised if it is contesting the ownership. Awolowo Road was NSO headquarters. SSS/DSS started from there. It is a common knowledge. It is a historical fact. Check it out.”

The spokesperson further negated any allegations of a feud between the DSS and the EFCC.

“There is no rivalry between the Service and the EFCC over and about anything. Please do not create any imaginary ones. They are great partners working for the good of the nation. Dismiss any falsehood of a fight,” Afunanya urged.