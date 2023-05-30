Dele Momodu Speaks On Dumping Atiku Hours After Tinubu’s Inauguration

The Director of Strategic Communications of the 2023 Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, has insisted he is loyal to his party and owes absolute allegiance to Nigeria and its rule of law.

Naija News reports that the veteran journalist in a statement on Monday, titled “I stand on rule of law, issued a few hours after Tinubu’s inauguration as Nigeria’s President reiterated that the February 25 presidential election was manipulated by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to Momodu, nothing would make him abandon his party on the altar of convenience and profit.

The PDP chieftain said he would continue to stand by the presidential candidate of his party, Atiku Abubakar, who has taken steps of going to court to seek redress.

He also commended Atiku and Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi for taking the initiative of challenging the electoral outcome in court adding the judiciary will still have to decide the authentic winner of the 2023 poll.

He said, “My position on the state of our country, Nigeria, is simple and straightforward. I’m a loyal member of the PDP who owes absolute allegiance to Nigeria and its rule of law. My political party, the PDP and others, passionately hold the view that the last presidential election was savagely manipulated by the ruling party APC and the cases are already in courts.

“Nothing will make me abandon my party on the altar of convenience and profit. Win or lose, I will continue to stand on this principle without any malice or prejudice against those who think otherwise. Democracy is a game of choice and I’m resolutely standing by our candidate, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who has taken the honorable and peaceful step of going to court to seek redress. This is the only way we can deepen our hard-earned democracy. Sacrifice is not always convenient but painful.

“I salute and respect the Wazirin Adamawa and others like my dear friend and brother, former Governor Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, for promoting the best tenets of democracy in Nigeria and I’m willing to encourage them rather than discourage their onerous quests.”