Dele Alake Speaks On Appointment As Presidential Spokesman

The Director of Strategic Communication of the defunct Tinubu Campaign Council, Dele Alake, has denied reports that he has been appointed as the presidential spokesman.

Naija News recalls that a report emerged on Monday that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Alake as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

Also, it was reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Leader, Segun Dada was appointed as Special Assistant to the President on Digital Media.

Following the purported report, some chieftains of the APC such as the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode congratulated Alake on the reported appointment.

The APC stalwarts described him as the best person for the job of spokesperson in the new administration considering his wealth of experience in the media industry.

However, in a chat with selected reporters in Abuja, Alake denied getting appointed as the presidential spokesperson, saying that the reports circulating on social media are false and baseless.

He said: “No appointment has been made. The story out there is false.”

Following the denial by the former Lagos State Commission of Information, Fani-Kayode immediately deleted his congratulatory message on his social media pages.