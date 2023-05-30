Davido Meets Newly Elected Delta Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori (Photos)

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, on Tuesday met with the Delta State Governor, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori after his visit to Abia State.

Recall that the Afrobeat star, Davido, was at the inauguration celebration of the Abia State governor, Alex Otti, where he thrilled a hall packed with people in Umuahia with some of his hit songs.

Following his visit to Umuahia, the star singer decided to stop by Delta State to congratulate the newly- elected governor, Sheriff.

Sharing photos from the visit, the Delta State governor via his official Twitter page excitedly wrote; “Also earlier today, I received in audience music superstar, David Adeleke (Davido) at the Government House in Asaba! The congratulatory visit was a remarkable one.”

Meanwhile, Davido, via his Twitter handle on Monday night, disclosed, reason why he performed at the inauguration ceremonyof the Abia State governor, Alex Otti free of charge.

According to the singer, he had known the Abia governor all his life, and believes that he will do right for his people.

He added that he wasn’t given a dime for the performance.

His Tweet reads: “Not a dime. I’ve known his excellency all my life and i am sure he will do well for the people of Abia state.”