Court Adjourns Peter Obi’s Case Against Tinubu

The Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT) has adjourned the case by the Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the five-man panel of the court adjourned proceedings to Wednesday, 31st May after listening to the parties concerned on Tuesday.

It would be recalled that Tinubu who contested on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was declared the winner of the February 25 election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, Obi rejected the outcome of the election and headed to court with a vow to reclaim his ‘stolen mandate.’

At the resumed hearing of the case on Tuesday, Obi and the Labour Party presented their first witness in court in the suit challenging the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 election.

As Obi and LP commenced their trial today, their suit is hinged on the non-qualification of Tinubu as a result of the double nomination of his Vice, Kashim Shettima and the alleged drug trafficking conviction in the United States.