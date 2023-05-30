Charly Boy Reacts As Tinubu ‘Breaks Record’ 24 Hours After Inauguration

Nigerian socio-political activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has opined that President Bola Tinubu has broken a record, 24 hours after his inauguration, following the plan to remove subsidy from fuel.

Naija News recalls that the president during his inaugural speech on Monday, said that subsidy will no longer be sustained.

A few hours after the announcement, queues surfaced at various filling stations across the country with some reportedly selling at N600 and N500 per liter.

The latest development sparked outrage online with many Nigerians lamenting the hike in transportation and price of fuel.

Reacting to this, Charly Boy in a post via Twitter on Tuesday, lamented that Tinubu’s controversial statement on the fuel subsidy removal had triggered an increase in the price of fuel across the country.

The veteran singer wondered if the supporters of Tinubu during the campaign would not suffer the consequences of his recent statement.

He wrote, “Tinubu don break record within 24 hours after swearing-in. Fuel scarcity and fuel price have increased after announcing fuel subsidy removal. Day 1 hitting the ground running.

“The question is, are the BATIS going to buy this fuel in different prices from what We Buy??? We go soon learn”.

We Are Not In Support

Meanwhile, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has rejected the announcement on Monday by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on fuel subsidy removal.

Naija News reported that during his inaugural speech at the Eagles Square in Abuja, Tinubu declared that his administration would not continue to pay subsidy on petroleum products.

He explained that the 2023 budget projected by his predecessor, former President Muhammadu Buhari made no provision for fuel subsidy, so further payment was no longer justifiable.