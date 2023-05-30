Tinubu Issues Directive To DSS Over Invasion Of EFCC Office

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately vacate the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

According to a statement by the state house, Tinubu said if there were issues between the “two important agencies of government”, they would be resolved amicably.

It would be recalled that officials of the Department of State Services (DSS) barred personnel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) from entering their office in Ikoyi, Lagos on Tuesday morning.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in its reaction, described the barricade of its Lagos office by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) as condemnable.

In a statement on Tuesday, the EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren said the siege laid by the DSS at its office has left suspects in detention without care with grave implications.

Uwujaren stated that the lockout has affected the Commission’s operations at its largest hub with over 500 personnel, hundreds of critical exhibits, and many suspects in detention.

But the Department of State Services (DSS) rejected claims that its staff barred agents of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) from accessing its Lagos office.

The spokesperson for the DSS, Peter Afunanya affirmed that the agency was merely conducting an operation in “its own facility”.

However, President Tinubu in a statement by his media aide, Tunde Rahman, has ordered the DSS to vacate the disputed premises.

“President Bola Tinubu has directed the Department of State Security Service to immediately vacate the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in Ikoyi, Lagos.

“The President gave the directive when reports that DSS officials stormed the EFCC office located on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos on Tuesday, preventing officials of the anti-graft agency from accessing their workplace, was brought to his attention.

“The President said if there were issues between the two important agencies of government, they would be resolved amicably,” the statement reads.