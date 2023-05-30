Kano: Abba Gida-Gida Makes First Set Of Appointments

Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, also known as Abba Gida-Gida, has made his initial appointments following his assumption of office.

The appointments were announced in a statement issued on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa

The statement outlined the following key appointments:

– Hon. Shehu Wada Sagagi: Chief of Staff

– Abdullahi Baffa Bichi: Secretary to the State Government

– Dr Farouq Kurawa: Principal Private Secretary

– Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Rogo: Chief Protocol

The appointments take effect from Monday, May 29, 2023, marking the commencement of their respective roles in the state administration.

According to the statement, the individuals appointed were selected based on their proven track records, unwavering commitment, and loyalty.

These qualities were considered pivotal in their selection to serve in the governor’s administration.

Governor Abba Gida-Gida was inaugurated earlier today, and since taking office, he has wasted no time in taking action and making significant announcements that reflect his vision and priorities for the state.