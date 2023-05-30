Auxiliary: One Killed During Raid In Oyo – Police Gives More Details

The Oyo State Police Command has released detailed information about the raid carried out by its officers on Tuesday morning in an attempt to foil a reportedly plan chaos by members of the Park Management System led by one Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, popularly known as Auxiliary.

Naija News reported earlier that security operatives recovered deadly weapons and charms when they stormed Diamond Hotel, Alakia-Isebo, in the Egbeda Local Government Area of the state, which reportedly belonged to Auxiliary.

Confirming the raid in a statement made available to journalists, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, said one person was killed and no fewer than 78 suspects linked to an attempt to cause trouble in the state following the dissolution of the Park Management System by the state government, were apprehended on Tuesday.

The statement quoted the State Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, saying that the suspects were arrested at the Diamond Hotel, Alakia-Isebo, in the Egbeda Local Government Area of the state.

He noted that sophisticated firearms, including 724 cartridges, assorted charms, 33 mobile phones, and a cash sum of about N3,450,000, were recovered from the suspects.

Osifeso said, “The Oyo State Police Command in its proactive nature while acting on intelligence-driven surveillance was able to foil an attempt at creating widespread carnage and civil disturbance in the state by some members of the Park Management System led by one Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi, aka Auxiliary sequel to the immediate dissolution of the Disciplinary Committee of the PMS of the state.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that at the early hours of Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in a strategic intelligence coordinated raid around his location at Diamond Hotel, Alakia-Isebo, under Egbeda LGA, 78 notorious hoodlums who had perfected plans to unleash mayhem at the early hours of the day at major parts of the metropolis were arrested in possession of sophisticated firearms including 724 cartridges, assorted charms, 33 mobile phones, and a cash sum of about N3,450,000.

“Worthy of note is that, though the PMS Chieftain evaded arrest by fleeing the scene as at the time of the raid, a group member was neutralised in a gun duel with the police. Recall that the same group was responsible for the attack on 14 members of the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria along the Agodi axis under the Ibadan North-East LGA en route to the venue of yesterday’s inaugural celebrations.”

The police spokesman explained further that all the items recovered during the raid were adequately documented, packaged and recorded for onward forensics and for evidence purposes in accordance with the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 and all other relevant laws.

The statement added: “In furtherance of the above, the Oyo State Police Command, under the constructive leadership of the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Williams, reiterates its unwavering commitment towards tackling criminal rascality, hooliganism and blatant disregard for the rule of law.

“Consequent on the above, the Oyo State Police Command enjoins residents to cooperate with the police with the provision of useful information to help apprehend the sacked PMS Chieftain.

“Moving forward, residents shall witness high octane patrols, coordinated stop and search along designated points across the nook and cranny of the state.”

He also noted that the CP had directed Area Commanders to personally lead convoy patrols and rings of supervision of police operatives within their respective areas of jurisdiction.