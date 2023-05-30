Atiku Congratulates Fintiri On Inauguration As Adamawa Governor

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, has congratulated Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State on his inauguration as the Governor of Adamawa State.

In a tweet via his verified Twitter handle on Monday, Atiku commended Fintiri and his Deputy, Prof Kaletapwa Farauta, for their hard-won victory and successful swearing-in for a second term in office.

The former President, who was among the dignitaries at the inauguration ceremony in Yola, wished the Adamawa governor and his deputy even greater success at the saddle in their second tenure.

He wrote: “I join the good people of our dear Adamawa State in congratulating our beloved Governor Ahmadu Fintiri,

@GovernorAUF, and his Deputy, Prof Kaletapwa Farauta, for their hard-won victory and successful swearing-in for a second term in office. I wish them even greater success at the saddle in their second tenure.”

See photos from the event below.