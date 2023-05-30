Actress Who Denied Tinubu, Congratulates Him After Inauguration

Kannywood actress, Rahama Sadau has felicitated President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima on their inauguration, noting that their emergence is a pointer that politics is tilting towards meritocracy and track record.

The actress who denied having anything to do with Tinubu’s presidential ambition after her name was included in the Tinubu/Shettima women’s campaign team congratulated the new government via her social media accounts on Monday, sharing photos taken with Tinubu and Shettima.

She said, “A NEW DAWN!!!! My heartiest congratulations on your inauguration & swearing-in as the President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as you prepare to shoulder the responsibilities and challenges of the Nigerian most exalted office.

“Your administration may rest assured of our readiness and support towards maintaining the hope we sought to renew and concert our efforts in the cause of peace and the brotherhood of all Nigerians.

“Your emergence is a pointer that politics today is tilting towards meritocracy and track record. Your victory is a victory to all Nigerians irrespective of political affiliation. Accept this as my warmest congratulations.

“May this new administration be a vector for mass economic growth and mobility. Ameen.”

Recall, the actress was named amongst Nollywood stars such as Mercy Johnson, Joke Silva, Faithia Williams, Toyin Adegbola, and Rose Odika, but had distanced herself saying she was not informed before her name was included.