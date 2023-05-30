13-year-old Boy Stabbed To Death In Lagos During Argument On Slippers Ownership

A teenager identified as Ekene was killed in Lagos during an argument over rubber slippers’ ownership.

Lagos State Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday evening.

It was gathered that the incident happened on Sunday evening around 6 pm at Iganmu under the Bridge.

Some residents were said to have alerted the police after a group of youths were seen mobilising to the Iganmu area to cause mayhem.

The police spokesperson explained that a patrol team immediately stormed the scene and met a 13-year-old boy in the pool of his blood.

“Information at the scene indicated that the victim was allegedly stabbed by two boys over a minor issue concerning ownership of rubber slippers.

“It was also gathered that the suspects escaped from the scene after committing the crime.

“A credible intelligence was emplaced, which led to the arrest of the duo of Ahmed, 28, and Umaru Abubakar, 18.

“The victim was examined and a deep hole suspected to be injuries sustained from stabbing was seen on the right side of his chest. He was immediately rushed to the Ajeromi General Hospital for urgent medical attention,” Hundeyin reportedly said in a statement obtained by Naija News.

He revealed that the young boy died while receiving hospital treatment. He said his corpse was immediately evacuated to the Yaba General Hospital for preservation and autopsy.

Hundeyin said the scene was photographed while suspects were taken to the station for interrogation, where they confessed to the crime.

The police spokesman revealed that the victim’s mother, Mrs Chizoba Agu, of Railway Line, Ijora Badia, visited the hospital and identified the deceased as her son.

He said suspects would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti for discreet investigation.