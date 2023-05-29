Yul Edochie Attacked Over Message To Tinubu On Inauguration Day

Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has come under heavy criticism following his message to Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu, today, May 29th 2023.

Naija News reports that Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday took his oath of office to emerge President and govern the affairs of Nigeria for the next four years except the court rules otherwise.

Naija News reports that alongside Tinubu, 28 governors-elect and their deputies were sworn in across the country.

Following Tinubu’s inauguration as the President of Nigeria, the actor via his Instagram congratulated the new president, saying; “Congratulations to our new President and Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu @officialasiwajubat and His Excellency Kashim Shettima @kashimshettimaofficial. May God give you all you need to lead our country to greater heights.”

The post, however, provoked many of his fans on social media, who stormed the comment section of the post, slamming the actor.

Reacting to the post, one ebysweden wrote: “You were supposed to run for this seat but alas, you chose toto over your fellow youths. But then again, it demonstrates to us that your political ambition is gone with a common bag of rice. It’s a good day to celebrate that you never smelt any position in government bro because even Bubu and Emilokan will do 100 times better than you. Oya go to Facebook and post more videos and earn your 100 dollars. Leave us alone on the gram.”

iamdoziefineboi___ wrote: “You like being dragged, this ann0ying man. You breath and live for it. See how you’ve turned yourself into a j0ke. Getat jor. Cl0ut chaser. Go back to the bottle whence you came from.”

zion_last_daughet wrote: “All the single ladies yul Edochie is not your portion.”

blackgold006 wrote: “Abeg why na Facebook him dey always post himself n new wife,….na fbook una meet just asking.”

_d_kay1 wrote: “Lion in movies but alas a chicken in real life.”

hazelanntenia wrote: “Isn’t this the same president who rigged the election. Wymc I really reading here. Am not Nigerian and was looking on at that election results and shaking my head and you here talking about Congratulations. Wtf “

lyke_nnabugwu wrote: “@yuledochie am completely disappointed in your empty brain.this is election that even the blind saw how it was rigged, your here talking about congratulations. CAN YOU SEE THAT YOU HAVE LOST VALUES. Can you see how many comments you have? That shows that people no longer regard you Bros. Am shocked at this your congratulations.”

chidimgba wrote: “You people should allow this young man to be. Who among you here is innocent of infidelity? Let me leave the men apart cos we know ourselves. Toto na every man’s food, we can’t leave without it. No man wey go see beautiful woman like @judyaustin1 wey no go lost for her. Women. You guys should mind your business, most of you here are not saint stop judging @yuledochie”