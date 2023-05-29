‘You Are Not Leaving Nigeria Better In 2023 Than In 2015’ – Omokri Fires Buhari

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for saying that he is leaving the office with Nigeria better in 2023 than in 2015.

Naija News reported that Buhari, in his final broadcast to the nation on Sunday morning, said he is fulfilled that his administration started the Nigeria Re-Birth by taking the initial critical steps.

The Nigerian leader, however, admitted that his administration faced a lot of challenges and grieved for children in captivity and the loss of lives to insecurity.

He had said: “As I retire home to Daura, Katsina State, I feel fulfilled that we have started the Nigeria Re-Birth by taking the initial critical steps.

“I am confident that I am leaving office with Nigeria better in 2023 than in 2015.”

Disagreeing with the president via his Twitter handle on Sunday, Omokri said the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) was $509.9 when Buhari took over power in 2015, and in 2023, the GDP is estimated at $450 billion.

Omokri added that in 2015, the country only had a national security threat from Boko Haram but in 2023, the nation is experiencing national existential threats from Boko Haram, bandits; and unknown gunmen, amongst others.

The former presidential aide, therefore, said Buhari’s statement in his farewell broadcast that he is leaving a better nation behind is a very provocative and blatant lie.

He wrote: “On May 29, 2015, when President Goodluck Jonathan handed over the Presidency of Nigeria to General Buhari, the nation’s Gross Domestic Product was $509.9. Please do not take my word for it. Verify it by yourself. In 2023, as General Buhari prepares to hand over the Presidency to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, our Gross Domestic Product is an estimated $450 billion.

“From the above, General Buhari’s statement in his so-called farewell broadcast to the nation, in which he said, “I am confident that I am leaving office with Nigeria better in 2023 than in 2015”, is a very provocative and blatant lie.

“In 2015, we only had a national security threat from Boko Haram. Today, we have national existential threats from Boko Haram, bandits; and unknown gunmen, amongst others.

“In 2015, the Naira was ₦199 to $1. Today, it is ₦750 to $1. In 2015, our total foreign debt was $10.7 billion. Today, it is almost $50 billion. In 2015, Nigeria was 136 in Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index. In 2023, we are 150.

“So, precisely in what area of our national life has Buhari made ‘Nigeria better in 2023 than in 2015?

“The only thing we can now say to General Buhari is that you were a mistake, and may you go and may your like NEVER return to power to afflict us again. In Yeshua’s Name, I pray.”