Wike Officially Hands Over To New Rivers Gov, Fubara

The immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has handed over the state flag and handover note to his successor, Siminialayi Fubara.

Naija News reports that Fubara and Ngozi Ordu were on Monday sworn in as the Governor of Rivers State and Deputy Governor, respectively.

Fubara was sworn in at exactly 12 pm by the Chief Judge of Rivers State, Justice Simeon Amadi.

Wike, when invited to the rostrum, addressed Fubara by his new title, as he said, ”Your Excellency, the new governor of Rivers State I hand over the flag of the state and the handover notes to the governor of Rivers State.”

Wike Shut Down Atiku’s Ally Hotel, Bar

Meanwhile, Nyesom Enzo Wike has ordered the police to seal off an hotel and a bar in the Elekahia axis of Port Harcourt.

Naija News gathered that the order was carried out in the early hours of Monday May 29.

The sealed buildings, CSKR hotels, and Priscy’s Bar, belong to a former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly and supporter of Atiku Abubakar, Hon. Jones Ogbonda.

In a short message, the former state lawmaker confirmed the sealing of the hotel and bar at around 2:55am by the State Police Unit of C4i.

Staff and lodgers at both sealed premises were manhandled and forcefully ejected from the buildings.