Video: Sanwo-Olu Arrives Tafawa Balewa Square For Inauguration

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has arrived the Tafawa Balewa Square for his second term inauguration.

Naija News understands that the inauguration procession is now on with the governor being taken round in the open-air motorcade to the chant of ‘Sellable.’

It would be recalled that Sanwo-Olu polled 762,134 votes to defeat his closest rival, the Labour Party’s candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, who scored 312,329, while the PDP’s Jide Adediran, who came third, garnered 62,449 votes.

The candidate of APM, Funmilayo Kupoluyi scored 884 while the candidate of APP, Abiola Adeyemi scored 259, according to the results announced by INEC.

However, the PDP and other political parties had argued in their separate petitions that Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat were not qualified to contest the election and that INEC failed to comply with the provisions of the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution.

