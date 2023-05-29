VIDEO: Commotion As Heavy Downpour Disrupt Makinde’s Inauguration

The Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, was sworn-in on Monday for a second tenure as a heavy downpour disrupt the inauguration.

Naija News reports that as the slogan of his second term implies, “Omititun 2.0,” (cold water) political associates, friends, and family, who converged on Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Oke-Ado Ibadan to witness the event, were seen running helter scatter.

Despite the heavy rainfall, the second-term inauguration of the governor witnessed a large turnout, and security personnel were strategically located at the venue of the inauguration to prevent any possible breakdown of law and order.

Seyi Makinde Defeats Folarin, Adelabu

Recall that Makinde defeated the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Teslim Folarin and other governorship candidates in the state.

The PDP Governorship candidate won in thirty-one local governments out of the thirty-three local governments in the state to defeat 15 other candidates.

The candidate of the APC, Folarin won the remaining two local governments in the state, and Adebayo Adelabu of the Accord Party (AP) came third.

Makinde’s victory was announced by the INEC State Collation Officer, Adebayo Bamire at the state collation centre in Ibadan, the state capital.

In total, Makinde secured 563,617 votes while Teslim had 251,230 and Adelabu polled 38,757.