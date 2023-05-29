Under-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles Given Another Big Test In Round 16

After surviving “the Group of Death” in the ongoing 2023 FIFA Under-20 World Cup, the Flying Eagles have been paired to face the hosts of the tournament, Argentina, in the round of 16.

The Flying Eagles started the campaign on a bit shaky state on May 21 when they faced debutant Dominican Republic in the opening Group D game. Despite the shaky state, the Nigerian team finished the game with a 2-1 victory.

The second group game which was expected to be the biggest test for the Flying Eagles turned out to be the platform for the two-time semi-finalists to showcase themselves to the world. They beat European giants Italy 2-0 to seal a place in the round of 16.

On May 27, the Nigerian side faced the true test that was anticipated since the Group D teams were announced.

They met Brazil’s Under-20 team which has never lost to Nigeria in the history of the tournament.

As expected, the Brazilian team who lost their opening game to Italy and beat the Dominican Republic 6-0, ended up defeating Nigeria 2-0 to finish top of the group on goals difference.

Hence, Brazil and Italy qualified from the group automatically while Nigeria who also have 6 points in three games like the first two teams qualified as the best losers.

For them to continue their journey in the tournament, the Flying Eagles would have to beat Argentina at the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario on Wednesday, May 31. The game is scheduled to kick off at 9 PM WAT.