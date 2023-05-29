Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus Step Out In Colourful Asoebi For Tinubu’s Inauguration

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, Eniola Badmus stepped out in colourful traditional attire for Bola Tinubu’s inauguration, which held today, May 29th, 2023.

Naija News reports that the actresses and several movie stars on Monday attended the presidential inauguration at the Eagles Square in Abuja in aso ebi.

Eniola, who came under heavy criticism for publicizing the Asoebi immediately after the presidential elections in February, was in charge of the distribution.

Taking to her Instagram, Eniola shared a photo of her outfit, which included, shoes and bag before stepping out with it for the inauguration.

She captioned the photo, “#inauguration2023 #May29 #Renewedhope #Bat2023.” Then she posted a video of herself wearing the outfit.

Toyin also via her official handle shared photos and video of her attire on Monday morning just like her colleague, Eniola.

“I am different. My name is OLUWATOYIN DADA ABRAHAM AJEYEMI. #newdawn #tinubuisourpresident #toyinabraham #Nigeriaisagreatcountry,” the movie star wrote.

In another video, Toyin is seen singing the national anthem and praying at the end of it that President Bola Tinubu’s era would favour all.