Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Monday, 29th May, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Monday, 29th May 2023

President Muhammadu Buhari has apologized to Nigerians for the hardship caused by some of the decisions taken by his administration over the last eight years.

The Nigerian leader gave the apology in his farewell address to Nigerians on Sunday morning which was monitored by Naija News.

Buhari admitted that some of his administration’s policies caused “temporary pain and suffering” to Nigeriansmstressing that they were not intentional.

The President remarked that although the decisions were difficult choices, the measures were taken for the overall good of the country.

President said despite some of the harsh policies of his government, he will be leaving the country better than he met it when he took over from President Goodluck Jonathan in 2015.

Buhari said he feels fulfilled that he has started Nigeria’s re-birth by taking the initial critical steps, and believes the incoming administration will continue with the process to see a Nigeria that fulfills its destiny to be a great nation.

He also thanked millions of Nigerians who prayed and supported him during his illness in the first term of his office, saying he is constantly praying for them and the nation to thrive in peace.

The President-elect of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has made a fresh promise to Nigerians ahead of his May 29 inauguration.

Speaking on Sunday in Abuja at the presidential inauguration banquet/gala night at the State House Conference Center, Tinubu promised that he won’t give any excuses to the people of the country.

He said he would live up to the expectations of the people and confront any challenges his administration might encounter.

“No excuses. I will live up to all expectations,” Tinubu declared.

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to the National Assembly Service Pensions Board (Establishment) bill which will administer the pension scheme for personnel of the service.

In a statement on Sunday, the Senior Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly Matters, Babajide Omoworare said the bill exempts the personnel of the national assembly service from the contributory pension scheme.

The statement added that Buhari also assented to the Federal Road Safety Commission Training Institutions (establishment) bill, for capacity building and training in road traffic administration and safety management.

President Buhari also assented to the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-school Children Education bill which seeks to provide a multimodal system of education to tackle the menace of illiteracy, develop skill acquisition and entrepreneurship programmes, and prevent youth poverty, delinquency, and destitution in Nigeria.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has declared that the inauguration of Bola Tinubu as the President of Nigeria would strengthen him.

He made the submission on Sunday while speaking during a Twitter spaces session.

Naija News recalls Tinubu defeated Obi and other candidates at the February 25 presidential elections in Nigeria but the Labour Party candidate disagreed with the election results as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and has vowed to reclaim his ‘stolen mandate’ at the tribunal.

Speaking during the Twitter event just a few hours before the Monday, May 29th inauguration of Tinubu as the new President of Nigeria, Obi stated that he is not giving up or backing down on his resolve to secure “his mandate.”

He added that he is very much aware that it is going to be a long battle but he remains focused and won’t give up.

Obi however urged his followers and supporters not to give up, but continue praying for Nigeria and do the right thing always.

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration, the Labour Party (LP) has promised its members and supporters to pursue its petition against the election of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to a logical conclusion.

In a statement on Sunday in Abuja, the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure said the conduct of the February 25 presidential election is a tragedy for all Nigerians.

Abure, however, urged party supporters and all Nigerians to continue to express their passions, emotions, and frustrations, within the confines of the law.

Speaking further, the LP national chairman alleged that votes lawfully cast for the party’s candidate, Peter Obi, in the presidential election were changed and reduced.

Abure added that the party, as a law-abiding and responsible one, has taken the matter before the presidential election petition tribunal, in trust and hope for justice.

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has said phone snatches in the state would henceforth face the death penalty.

Naija News reports that the governor made this known in a statement on Sunday, through the Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba.

The commissioner stated that the governor declared that phone snatching, armed robbery, and any individual or group caught in the act will be treated with the death penalty.

According to Garba, Ganduje during its valedictory session with the Kano State Security Council said the perpetration of the act in recent times has reached worrisome heights and therefore needs drastic measures.

He said the council has agreed to put in place a special squad within the security system to deal with the menace and other acts of criminality.

The commissioner further stated that all essential preparations had been made to ensure a calm inauguration ceremony and urged miscreants who would use the occasion to cause violence in the name of celebration to desist from doing so.

Elder statesman and Ijaw leader, Chief Edwin Clark has said President Muhammadu Buhari remains the worst leader Nigeria has ever had.

Addressing journalists on Sunday at his Asokoro residence in Abuja, Clark stated that President Buhari failed to see the entire country as his constituency, alleging that he favored his tribe and religion.

He also accused Buhari of marginalizing and humiliating the people of the Niger Delta, stressing that the region is really disappointed in the outgoing President.

Clark said that the outgoing President violated his vow that he made to Nigerians during his inauguration in 2015 where he had pledged to be fair to all parts of the country.

The delegation of the United States President, Joe Biden for the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as the President of Nigeria has arrived in Nigeria.

This was made known on Sunday in a tweet via the official Twitter handle of the United States mission in Nigeria.

The delegation is led by Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge.

The US mission in Nigeria wrote while confirming the arrival of the delegation: “Welcome to Nigeria! We are excited to receive the delegation from @POTUS Biden, led by @SecFudge from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, as they join us in Abuja for the inauguration of President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

The wife of the President-elect, Oluremi Tinubu has boasted that her family does not need the wealth of the country to survive after leaving Aso Rock.

Naija News reports that Oluremi made this known on Sunday during the Presidential Inauguration Interdenominational Church Service held at the National Christian Centre, Abuja.

The Senator representing the Lagos Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly said the wealth of the nation belongs to all Nigerians and is for doing the right thing.

Mrs Tinubu, who stated that she and her husband would be needing God’s grace to deliver on the expectations of citizens, asked Nigerians to pray for her and her husband.

The wife of the president-elect remarked that it was time for the country to unite in renewed hope and expect the best, stressing that she was humbled by her husband’s victory in the 2023 presidential election.

Five Yoruba Nation agitators have been arrested for invading and hijacking Radio Nigeria’s Amuludun FM 99.1 in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Naija News reports that the state Police Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, stated this on Sunday while addressing newsmen at the command’s headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan.

He stated that the suspects were Noah Atoyebi, 30 years; Gbenga Adeleke, 25 years; Abdulganiyu Mustafa, 35 years; Fajola Elija, 45 years and a woman, Kehinde Bashiru.

Recall that some youths had stormed the station around 5:40 am, seized the airwaves, and announced their separation from the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Speaking further, Osifeso said the youths hijacked the radio station to announce their separatist agenda, but police operatives rebuffed the move by the agitators.

Osifeso said no personnel from the radio station or any other person was hurt as the command responded swiftly in a well-coordinated rescue operation.

He, therefore, called on parents, and guardians to prevail on their children, wards, and proteges against being used to disrupt tomorrow’s inauguration event as heavy sanctions await defaulters and other unpatriotic elements sharing the same sinister motives.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.