Tinubu’s Official Portrait Unveiled Hours To Inauguration (Photo)

A few hours before the commencement of the official ceremony for the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, his official portrait has been unveiled.

Naija News reports that the day is finally here and Tinubu will be sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria.

Taking to his Twitter page on Monday, May 29, 2023, one of Tinubu’s aides, Bayo Onanuga, shared the official portrait.

Onanuga said from today the former governor of Lagos State shall be known and called President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He wrote, “From today 29 May 2023, he shall be known and called President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The glory belongs To Almighty God, the God of all possibilities. And also to us the Nigerian people. Here is the official portrait of Nigeria’s 16th President.”

Tinubu Makes Fresh Promise To Nigerians

Meanwhile, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has made a fresh promise to Nigerians ahead of his May 29 inauguration.

Speaking on Sunday in Abuja at the presidential inauguration banquet/gala night at the State House Conference Center, Tinubu promised that he won’t give any excuses to the people of the country.

He said he would live up to the expectations of the people and confront any challenges his administration might encounter.

“No excuses. I will live up to all expectations,” Tinubu declared.

The President-elect stated that there is no need to pity him because he asked for the job.