The Moment Tinubu Was Sworn In As President (Video)

In a momentous event witnessed by thousands of enthusiastic supporters and dignitaries, Bola Tinubu was officially sworn in on Monday as the President of Nigeria.

The inauguration ceremony, held at a grand venue in the nation’s capital, marked the beginning of a new era for Nigeria and its people.

As the appointed time approached, the atmosphere was charged with excitement and hope.

With a sense of solemnity and national pride, Bola Tinubu stood before the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kayode Ariwoola who administered the oath of office.

As he recited the words of allegiance and commitment to serve the Nigerian people, the weight of responsibility was visible on his face.

The audience watched with bated breath, realizing the significance of the moment.

As the oath was taken and the applause reverberated through the venue, a new chapter in Nigeria’s history unfolded.

Tinubu’s inauguration signalled the beginning of his tenure as the President of Nigeria, carrying the hopes and aspirations of millions of Nigerians for a better future.

Watch the video of his inauguration below: