See Photos Of Presidents, Delegations That Have Arrived Abuja For Tinubu’s Inauguration

Some world leaders, delegations, diplomats, heads of international organisations and top political allies have begun to arrive in Nigeria’s capital city Abuja ahead of today’s inauguration of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president.

Naija News announced earlier that the delegation of the United States President, Joe Biden, led by the Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge, arrived in Abuja on Sunday ahead of the most anticipated ceremony.

A Canadian delegation led by the Canadian Minister for Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Hussein Ahmed, has also arrived in Nigeria for the same course.

Also, the Presidents of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune; Paul Kagame (Rwanda); Adamu Barrow (Gambia); Denis Nguesso (Congo Brazzaville); Évariste Ndayishimiye (Burundi) are also in the country for the ceremony.

Others are the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo Addo; President Samia Hassan of Tanzania, and her Chadian counterpart, Mahamat Déby, among others.

See more photos below: