Receive Your Buhari Award And Stop To Dey Shalaye – Seun Kuti Knocks AY

Controversial Nigerian singer, Seun Kuti has called out stand-up comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY, following the latter’s reason for not rejecting his national honour award.

Makun, while addressing critics condemning him for accepting the national honour bestowed on him by President Muhammadu Buhari, noted that a national honor is the highest recognition anyone could get for his or her contributions to nation building.

He said, “Those of you shaming or asking me to reject ‘A National Honour’ are clearly missing a vital point.

“Our country is bigger and more important than any president or political party awarding it. National honour is the highest recognition anyone can get for his or her contributions to nation building.

“So my allegiance is to a country where I have contributed my own quota, and I am more than happy to be rewarded by the same nation.”

Reacting via Instagram, Kuti argued that the National Award is based on a nomination by a presidential committee on the approval of the president.

He wrote, “Let me reiterate, No be public opinion poll them take dey choose national award na by presidential committee then the president will accept the nomination of certain people. In as much as it’s a national honour, it’s a presidential appointment. Biko, receive ur BUHARI award and stop to dey Shalaye.

“This is what I hate about sell outs. Is it that you don’t have chest or you can’t do anything with the chest! Resist the URGE to SHALAYE! Don’t try and dress HYPOCRISY as NATIONAL LOYALTY OR PATRIOTISM. With una 2 Homes and 2 Passports.”