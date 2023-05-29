Reactions As New Kano State Governor, Yusuf Refuses To Use Ganduje’s Official Seat

The new Governor of Kano state, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has sparked mixed reactions online following his refusal to sit on the official chair of his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Naija News reports that following the outcome of the gubernatorial election in the state, Ganduje and Yusuf have been at loggerheads.

Ganduje also decided to hand over to Yusuf on Sunday, May 28, 2023, to enable him to attend the inauguration of President Bola Tinubu, but the new governor refused.

In a video making the rounds online, Yusuf was captured pushing out the chair Ganduje used during his tenure and requested to use another one for the day’s meeting.

This sparked reactions among many Nigerians:

gboyegarelaga wrote: “Garagara will soon go down…childish attitude”

akubueze wrote: “I pity Ganduje, they will do to him what they did to Rochas in imo state”

dbshair wrote: “It’s the height of disrespect to HIS EXCELLENCY. Olorun a ba yin yanju e o. Orishirishi”

zinnysugar wrote: “He stared at that chair for a few seconds, before he requested for a new one. He probably saw what we can’t see with our physical eyes”

teeto_alayeni wrote: “Guy man no want bad luck”

icent_rex wrote: “Before he starts seeing himself using billions of naira to cut grass”

thegreen_co wrote: “A Very SYMBOLIC GESTURE. I don’t blame him. Ganduje should buckle up, it’s about to be a Long Ass bumpy ride”