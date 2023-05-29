Peter Obi Reveals Real Meaning Of His Local Name ‘Onwubuasi’

The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP, Peter Obi has revealed the meaning of his Igbo name ‘Onwubuasi’.

Naija News reports that Obi who was the Labour Party’s flag bearer for the 2023 general election took to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter on Sunday to disclose that the name was given to him by his father.

The former Anambra State Governor explained that not many people know the brain behind the tribal name.

According to the businessman and politician, who is fondly addressed as “Okwute” (meaning Rock), the meaning of his Igbo name ‘Onwubuasi’ is “Death is a Lie” but could also be interpreted as “You cannot Die.”

This platform recalls that Obi and the Labour Party are currently challenging the victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu at the February 25 presidential election in a pending case at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

While the hearing of the case continues in a few days at the court, Obi expressed hope that the Nigerian judiciary will use the election cases now before it to reaffirm its independence and integrity.

Obi, in an earlier report called on the youths to remain steadfast, calm, patient, and peaceful.

Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday ahead of Tinubu’s inauguration, he said “I remain committed, and untiring, in my determination to work with like-minded fellow Nigerians to end the curse of missed opportunities and squandered hope that has become our lot here.

“I will never shrink from that original commitment, because I firmly believe that we must change from the present politics of criminality, and corruption, in order to make a new Nigeria possible.

“I call on fellow Nigerians, especially the youths to remain steadfast, calm, patient, and peaceful. Our journey may be long and difficult but it is worth it in every way.

“Victory is assured. We have to work together to move our beautiful country from corruption and criminality to a center of productivity rather than aimless consumption.”

