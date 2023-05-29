Omokri Reacts As Tinubu Succeeds Buhari As Nigeria’s President

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has reacted to the swearing-in of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday as the new President of Nigeria.

Naija News reported earlier that Tinubu was sworn in today at the Eagles Square Abuja as Nigeria’s 16th democratically elected President.

The former Governor of Lagos State was sworn in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariowola, as former President Muhammadu Buhari vacates office today.

Reacting to the development, Omokri, who is a staunch supporter of the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP, Atiku Abubakar, said he has not and will not congratulate the newly sworn-in president.

Omokri hopes that Tinubu will lose his case at the President Election Petition Tribunal.

Recall that Atiku and the PDP are challenging Tinubu’s victory at the February 25th election.

The opposition party is also claiming that Vice President, Kashim Shettima, is not worthy of contesting alongside Tinubu over the alleged double nomination, a suit that has been dismissed in court.

“I don’t congratulate Bola Tinubu

I don’t celebrate Bola Tinubu

I don’t support Bola Tinubu

I don’t relate with Bola Tinubu

I don’t associate with Bola Tinubu

I don’t negotiate with Bola Tinubu

I don’t pray Bola Tinubu wins in court

“But, as from this moment, and until the final determination of our suit challenging his victory, I acknowledge that Bola Tinubu is the President of the Federal Republic of Nigerian, and urge the Nigerian armed forces to ignore the Black Monday proponents saying democracy is dead and be loyal to Nigeria’s Constitution and civil authority and preserve the status quo, unless or until changed by a court of competent jurisdiction,” Omokri wrote on Twitter shortly after Tinubu was sworn-in as president on Monday (today).