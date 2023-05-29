‘Nigerians Are More Difficult To Lead Than My Cattle, Sheep’ – Buhari

Hours before the end of his eight-year tenure on Monday, May 29, President Muhammadu Buhari said that Nigerians are more difficult to lead than his cattle and sheep.

The president stated this on Sunday during his speech at the Presidential Inauguration Gala Night held at the State House Conference Centre inside the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

President Buhari reiterated that he cannot wait to go back to Daura in Katsina State and attend to his cattle and sheep on his farm.

According to the president, he would need to reduce the number of cattle and sheep on his ranch because he would not have enough money to buy feed for them after office.

He said: “I am looking forward to tomorrow to fly to my base to go and meet my cattle and sheep, which are much easier to control than fellow Nigerians. But I have to reduce their number because I cannot save enough to buy them feeds.”

Commending the outcome of the 2023 elections, Buhari congratulated Nigerians for realising that they have power in their votes and that their votes counted.

The President said the general elections gave power back to the Nigerian electorate. Buhari thanked the heads of state and representatives that were in attendance for their support and wished them well.

“Your excellencies, heads of state and government, and their representatives, I thank you very much and I say goodbye to you and wish us the best of luck,” he said.

Buhari Dissolves Federal Executive Council

Meanwhile, President Buhari on Sunday night dissolved the Federal Executive Council (FEC). According to Arise TV, the cabinet was dissolved in a memo released last night.

FEC is made up of the president, vice president, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the president’s Chief of Staff, Head of Service, and Ministers.

President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on May 29th, today, be sworn in as Nigeria’s next leader.