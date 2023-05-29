May 29: Tinubu Inspects Parade After Swearing-In (Video)

A video making the rounds has shown the moment newly sworn-in President, Bola Tinubu inspects the parade ground.

In the video, the president could be seen waving and smiling to the crowd in a moving vehicle.

Watch the video below

Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima were both sworn in respectively today, May 29 by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kayode Ariwoola, on Monday.

Tinubu, a former Senator and governor of Lagos State was declared the winner of the February 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Tinubu who was the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, who polled a total of 6,984,520 votes in the election while Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third in the election with a total of 6,101,533 votes and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP came fourth with 1,496,687 votes.