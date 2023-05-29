May 29: Peter Obi Won 2023 Election – Baba-Ahmed Insists As Tinubu Succeeds Buhari

Vice Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has maintained that his principal, Peter Obi, won the 2023 presidential election ahead of Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that President-elect, Tinubu will be sworn in on Monday, May 29, to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari as Nigeria’s next president.

Speaking, however, at a function during the weekend, Baba-Ahmed said Tinubu’s inauguration is against the constitution, assuring Nigerians that Labour Party will reclaim its victory.

Recall that Labour Party is challenging Tinubu-Kashim Shettima’s victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

While the party’s case among others are still pending in the court, Baba-Ahmed insisted that LP won the February 25th election and that if justice prevails, it will reclaim its mandate.

“Let us not forget that we are law-abiding citizens who cannot go against the government. As I have always emphasized, God is supreme, followed by the government. If the government chooses to be just, it can be.

“We have expressed our belief that there was an injustice against us in the recent election. The law grants us the right to seek redress in court, and we are awaiting our mandate, the mandate of Nigerians.

“Peter Obi and I won this election, and if justice prevails in Nigeria, by God’s will, we will lead Nigeria and fix the country,” Baba-Ahmed said.

He stressed that even if they inaugurate the president-elect, instead of weakening people like them, it will only make them stronger.

Naija News reported earlier that Baba-Ahmed and Obi were both at the wedding ceremony at Sultan Bello Mosque in Kaduna during the weekend.

Daily Trust quoted Obi to have said also that the court will determine the legality of Tinubu’s inauguration.

Obi acknowledged the issues with Nigerian democracy but emphasized the importance of maintaining peace among Nigerians.

“There are issues with Nigeria’s democracy, but we must live peacefully and focus on addressing the country’s challenges such as security, poverty, education, and other crucial matters that require our attention,” Obi said.

“Well, the court will decide. As I mentioned earlier, we must continue to pursue peace, religious harmony, ethnic harmony, and coexistence. These are the most important things at the moment,” the former Governor of Anmabra reportedly said when asked about the legality of the new president’s swearing-in on Monday.