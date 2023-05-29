LIVE UPDATE: Bola Tinubu, 28 Governors-elect Take Oath Of Office Across Nigeria

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu will today take his oath of office to emerged President and govern the affairs of Nigeria for the next four years except the court rules otherwise.

Naija News reports that alongside Tinubu, 28 governors-elect and their deputies will be sworn in across the country.

Tinubu and Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima, will be sworn in at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

Tinubu’s inauguration, as the 16th President of Nigeria, marks the 7th consecutive democratic transition of power in the 24 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria, following the return to civilian administration in 1999.

Stick to Naija News as we bring you updates from the events…

Senator Kashim Shettima has been sworn in as the Vice President of Nigeria, Naija News reports.

Shettima’s oath of office was administered to him by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariowola

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife, Dane Patience Jonathan, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria, Babaga Kingibe, are among the dignitiarites that have arrived at Eagle Square in Abuja.

Also, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kayode Ariwoola, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila have arrived at the venue of the ceremony.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase; and the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu are present at the event.

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, and the Emir of Bichi, Alhaji Nasiru Ado Bayero, on Monday, were booed by teeming supporters of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) at the Sani Abacha Stadium during the inauguration ceremony for the new governor

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has arrived at Eagle Square for the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President.

Also, present at the venue of the swearing-in ceremony are the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, and the Executive Chairman of Geregu Power PLC, Femi Otedola.

Live Transmission of the swearing of President-elect Bola Tinubu and VP-elect Kashim Shettima will be broadcast via all National Television stations and FRCN.

Over 20 presidents of countries around the world, including Africa are in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, to witness today’s inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the 16th president of the country.