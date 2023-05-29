Kwara Gov, AbdulRazaq Makes First Appointment After Inauguration For 2nd Term

The Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has made his first appointment shortly after he was sworn in for his second term in office.

Naija News reports that the governor re-appointed Mallam Rafiu Ajakaye as his Chief Press Secretary.

The development was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Head of Service, Susan Oluwole on Monday.

It was gathered that Ajakaye worked with the governor in the first four years of his first term in office, and he has again been approved by the governor to serve him for his second term in office.

The statement noted that “The Executive Governor of Kwara State, H.E. Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has approved the reappointment of Mr Rafiu Ajakaye as the Chief Press Secretary.

“While congratulating Ajakaye for his reappointment, the HOS admonished him to rededicate himself to his responsibility as the Governor’s spokesperson.”

Earlier, AbdulRazaq, was reported to have taken the oath for a second term in office and vowed to remain a responsible and responsive leader for the people of the state.

It was gathered that both him and his Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi were accompanied by their spouses; Mrs Olufolake AbdulRazaq and Mrs Abieyuwa Alabi as well as members of their families and friends.

Chief Judge of Kwara State Justice Abiodun Adebara administered the oath to the Deputy Governor and then to the Governor.