Kwankwaso Is Welcome To Join APC, But Let’s Be Mindful – Inuwa Cautions 

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano State, Engr Sabo Inuwa has said the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, is welcomed to join the APC if he wishes.

Naija News reports that Inuwa’s comment comes against the sideline of Kwankwaso’s alleged meeting with the President-elect, Bola Tinubu in France recently.

A development which has stirred a lot of disagreements within both the APC and NNPP.

Recall that this platform reported on Sunday that the NNPP played down reports that its flag bearer is planning to join the APC after a meeting with Tinubu, in Paris, France.

Speaking at a press conference, on Saturday, in Abuja, NNPP’s National Publicity Secretary, Major Agbo, stated that there is no reason to worry over the meeting between the duo.

According to the NNPP, Kwankwaso is a detribalised politician with friends across political parties.

However, as gathered from the Daily Trust, Inuwa, over the weekend told pressmen that the NNPP flag bearer is free to join the APC with his party structure if he desires, but care should be taken.

Giving his reasons, the APC chieftain said the ruling party must be careful not to make the same mistake the outgoing APC government in Kano made from the formation of the party, which he said saw the sidelining of members of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

He said Kwankwaso’s purported plans to collapse the NNPP structure into the APC needs further and wider consultations.

Inuwa noted that “Whichever offer NNPP wants to join APC, caution is the word here and should be gauged against actual needs of APC, particularly at the National Assembly, where it has a clear majority in both the senate (59) and 168 in the lower chamber.

“As a grassroots mobiliser, my observations are hinged on potential crises that may engulf the APC, particularly in Kano and other states upcountry where it is strongest, in the event of missteps that can be costly and destabilising to a new Asiwaju government.”