Just In: Ex- VP, Osinbajo Performs First Task As Twitter Removes Verification Tag

The former vice president of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has updated his Twitter profile photo after the micro blogging platform removed his verification tag on Monday, 29th May, 2023.

Naija News reports that Osinbajo shared a back view photo depicting the exit of himself and wife, Dolapo from the Aso rock, following the Inauguration of Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as President and Vice president respectively.

Minutes after the former vice president action on his profile update, checks by this platform showed that Osinbajo’s verification tag was immediately yanked off, however the account of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari remained.

See photo below;