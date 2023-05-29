Kano Gov Orders DSS, Others To Go After Assets Sold By Ganduje, Fires Appointees

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, better known as Abba Gida-Gida, has asked operatives of the Department of States Services (DSS), Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and Hisbah (Sharia police) to go after properties allegedly sold by his predecessor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Naija News reports that Gida-Gida gave the order on Monday when he announced the sacking of some government officials appointed by the former governor.

In an executive order he signed, the new governor ordered that “all political appointees heading government MDAs and companies are hereby relieved of their appointment with immediate effect.”

He also immediately dissolved all boards of MDAs, companies and institutions of higher learning.

The executive order reads: “I am announcing, today, that all these public places and assets that were immorally plundered and sold by the Ganduje administration should be taken over by law enforcement agencies, led by the Police, the DSS, Civil Defense, and Hisbah pending the final decision of the government.”

Naija News learnt that some of the properties the governor was referring to include “lands in and around schools, religious and cultural sites, hospitals and clinics, graveyards and green areas, and along the city wall of Kano”, as well as other landed properties and assets belonging to Kano State within and outside the state to their cronies and agents.”

He announced that a Judicial Commission of Inquiry would be constituted in the coming days “to ensure that all perpetrators and those that aided and abetted them are brought to justice.”

He said all the actions he would be taking in the next few days were targeted towards resetting the state and repositioning it on the path of honour and dignity, respect and responsibility, as well as on the path of progress and prosperity.

He also announced the immediate set up of a Taskforce on Refuse Disposal, Evacuation of Drainages and Streets Cleaning (Operation Nazafa) comprising of yet to be unveiled, different stakeholder groups.

“In the coming days, I will officially launch a state-wide campaign with self-help groups to drive the operation. In the next few weeks all the dumps will be cleared, all our streets will be clean, all our drainages will be de-silted and a sustainable system of maintaining the cleanness and clearing the dumps will be in place,” he said.

The newly sworn-in Governor also announced that from June 1, all vehicles plying the state’s roads must have a dustbin in them, and all businesses – including shops and stalls – should also have dustbins for collecting and proper disposal of wastes and refuse.