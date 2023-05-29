Jonathan, Lawan, Kingibe, Other Leaders Arrive Eagle Square For Tinubu’s Inauguration

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, his wife, Dame Patience Jonathan, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation of Nigeria, Babaga Kingibe, are among the dignitaries that have arrived at Eagle Square in Abuja.

Also, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kayode Ariwoola, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila have arrived at the venue of the ceremony.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha; Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase; and the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu are present at the event.

Others at the venue are the Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo; Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire; Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Olorunibe Mamora and Chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Also spotted at the venue of the swearing-in are traditional rulers, lawmakers, and representatives of various organizations, awaiting the commencement of the swearing-in.

South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, Évariste Ndayishimiye of Burundi, Mahamat Déby of Chad, Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic, and Nana Akufo-Ado of Ghana have also arrived for the ceremony.

Tinubu’s inauguration marks the 7th consecutive democratic transition of power in the 24 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria, following the return to civilian administration in 1999.