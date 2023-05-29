Ibadan Polytechnic Gets NBC’s Approval To Operate Radio Station

The Polytechnic, Ibadan in Oyo State, has received licence to operate Poly Ibadan FM Radio Station.

The Registrar of the institution, Modupe Fawale, confirmed this in a statement released on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Fawale noted that the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC‘s) approval for the FM radio station to begin operation was conveyed to the institution through a letter with reference number: NBC/SEC/LIC/19/VOL.iv dated May 22, 2023, addressed to the institution’s Rector, Kazeem Adebiyi.

She revealed that the letter signed by the secretary to the commission, Igomu Onoja, on behalf of the Director General, noted that the licence was a temporary one pending the time all the required payments would be made by the institution for the application for operating a radio station submitted to the commission.

The governor of the state, Seyi Makinde is expected to flag off the operation of the radio station soon, Naija News reports.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari, has granted approval for the renaming of 15 airports in Nigeria as a tribute to notable individuals who have made significant contributions to the country.

The Ministry of Aviation, in a statement signed by the Head of Press and Public Affairs, Odutayo Oluseyi, announced the approval on Friday.

The decision aims to honour prominent Nigerians who have played important roles in the nation’s development.

The airports that have been renamed include:

1. Akure International Airport, now named after Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu

2. Benin International Airport, renamed Oba Akinzua II

3. Dutse International Airport, now known as Muhammed Nuhu Sanusi

4. Ebonyi International Airport, renamed Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo

5. Gombe International Airport, now named Brigadier Zakari Maimalari

6. Ibadan International Airport, renamed Samuel Ladoke Akintola

7. Ilorin International Airport, now known as General Tunde Abdullahi Idiagbon

8. Kaduna International Airport, renamed General Hassan Usman Katsina

9. Maiduguri International Airport, now named after President Muhammadu Buhari

10. Makurdi International Airport, renamed Joseph Sarwuan Tarka

11. Minna International Airport, now known as Mallam Abubakar Imam

12. Nasarrawa International Airport, renamed Sheikh Usman Danfodio

13. Osubi International Airport, now named Alfred Diete Spiff

14. Port Harcourt International Airport, renamed Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo

15. Yola International Airport, now known as Lamido Aliyu Mustapha Airport

The renaming of these airports serves as a recognition and appreciation of the remarkable contributions made by these individuals in various fields.