I Would Rather Be In Hell Than With Christians In Heaven – Temmie Ovwasa

Controversial socialite cum singer Temmie Ovwasa, has disclosed why she prefers going to hell rather than being associated with Christians in heaven.

Temmie, while speaking in a podcast show called ‘Doyin’s Corner,’ candidly explained her strained relationship with Christians, citing their perceived unkindness.

The singer revealed that she frequently faces attacks due to her sexuality as a lesbian with christians relentlessly trolling her, accusing her lifestyle of contradicting Jesus’ teachings.

In reaction to the backlash, she revealed that she jokes about going to hell to provoke a reaction, clarifying that she doesn’t genuinely believe in the existence of eternal damnation.

She said: “I don’t think I am going to hell, I joke about it often because it gets on people’s nerves and I love to do that. But I don’t think I am going to hell, I don’t believe in hell.

“I don’t think there is a pit of eternal damnation that I am going to. I rather go there than be stuck with Christians in Heaven.

“I think Christians are the meanest people I have met in my life. They come into my DMs every day, to tell me that I am going to hell and that’s not what Jesus was preaching.”