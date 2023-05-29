Connect with us

I Would Rather Be In Hell Than With Christians In Heaven – Temmie Ovwasa

Published

2 hours ago

on

By

Temmie Ovwasa

Controversial socialite cum singer Temmie Ovwasa, has disclosed why she prefers going to hell rather than being associated with Christians in heaven.

Temmie, while speaking in a podcast show called ‘Doyin’s Corner,’ candidly explained her strained relationship with Christians, citing their perceived unkindness.

The singer revealed that she frequently faces attacks due to her sexuality as a lesbian with christians relentlessly trolling her, accusing her lifestyle of contradicting Jesus’ teachings.

In reaction to the backlash, she revealed that she jokes about going to hell to provoke a reaction, clarifying that she doesn’t genuinely believe in the existence of eternal damnation.

She said: “I don’t think I am going to hell, I joke about it often because it gets on people’s nerves and I love to do that. But I don’t think I am going to hell, I don’t believe in hell.

“I don’t think there is a pit of eternal damnation that I am going to. I rather go there than be stuck with Christians in Heaven.


“I think Christians are the meanest people I have met in my life. They come into my DMs every day, to tell me that I am going to hell and that’s not what Jesus was preaching.”

