I Am Aware Of Some Evil Designs – Says Peter Obi Ahead Of Tinubu’s Inauguration

Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 presidential election, Peter Obi, has revealed that he is aware of some evil designs being hatched against him and his supporters in the coming months.

The former governor of Anambra State insisted that efforts are being made by some persons to taint his image. According to Obi, campaigns of calumny are being perfected to defame his character and diminish his hard-earned integrity.

“These schemes will aim at degrading our support base and confusing the public. But, no evil campaign will alter the substance of my character; nor diminish my patriotic commitment to a better Nigeria,” Obi said in a statement released on Monday ahead of the inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria’s president.

“It is about the future of our youths. It is about ending the Years of Locust,” Obi added.

The Labour Party candidate noted that now is the time for all Nigerians to have deep reflection.

“It is also a time to re-examine our assumptions, even as we reaffirm our hopes. Let us calmly review our aspirations, in order to recalibrate our expectations and pin down the causes of our missed opportunities and disappointments,” he said.

Recall that Obi and the Labour Party are still having a pending case challenging Tinubu’s victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

While the hearing of the case continues in a few weeks at the court, Obi expressed hope that the Nigerian judiciary will use the election cases now before it to reaffirm its independence and integrity.

He reiterated his commitment to working with like-minded fellow Nigerians to end the curse of missed opportunities and squandered hope that has become our lot here.